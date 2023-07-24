Left Menu

Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Pathankot, dies 

On July 17, the Indian Air Force (IAF) officer sustained critical injuries after being attacked by the mess worker at her official residence in Pathankot district of Punjab. The accused gained entry into the officer's house to commit robbery, police said.

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 09:22 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 09:22 IST
Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Pathankot, dies 
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Squadron Leader Arshita Jaiswal lost her life at Army's command hospital at Panchkula here days after she was attacked by a mess worker at her official residence in Punjab's Pathankot on July 17, police said. She died during the treatment at 6:30 pm on Saturady, as per Senior Superintendent of Police Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh.

On July 17, the Indian Air Force (IAF) officer sustained critical injuries after being attacked by the mess worker at her official residence in Pathankot district of Punjab. The accused gained entry into the officer's house to commit robbery, police said. The accused attacked her multiple times with a sharp weapon. She had severe injuries on her head, they said.

On the basis of the CCTV footage, the Pathankot Police had arrested the accused on July 17. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023