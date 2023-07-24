Left Menu

Devotees throng temples to offer prayers on third Monday of Sawan 

Devotees thronged to temples to offer prayers in several parts of the country on the third Monday of the month of Sawan 2023. 

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 09:55 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 09:55 IST
Prayers being offered at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, on the third Monday of 'Sawan' month. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Devotees thronged temples to offer prayers in several parts of the country on the third Monday of the month of Sawan 2023. Devotees offered prayers at the Gauri-Shankar temple in Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

In Madhya Pradesh prayers were offered at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on the occasion. People queued up since the early hours to seek the blessing of Lord Shiva at the temple premises. Temple priests performed 'Bhasma Aarti' at the Mahakaleshwar Temple early morning today.

This year, Sawan will last for two months. It started on July 4 and will go on till August 31. It would be 59 days long and there would be eight Mondays instead of four. In the Hindu calendar, Sawan, also known as Shravan, is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and one of the holiest months of the year. This year, the Shravan period stretches for two months instead of the usual one-month period. Previously, an almost two-month-long Shravan period was observed approximately 19 years ago.

According to religious beliefs, Shravan month is considered to be the favourite month of Lord Shiva. It is believed that by worshipping Lord Shiva in this period, people can get relief from their troubles. (ANI)

