China stocks mixed, Hong Kong down as traders await July Politburo meeting

China stocks were mixed on Monday as losses in consumer-related shares countered gains in computer stocks, while traders looked for policy signals from a Politburo meeting likely happening at the end of this week. Hong Kong shares fell, dragged by property and tech stocks.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 24-07-2023 10:11 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 10:03 IST
China stocks were mixed on Monday as losses in consumer-related shares countered gains in computer stocks, while traders looked for policy signals from a Politburo meeting likely happening at the end of this week. Hong Kong shares fell, dragged by property and tech stocks. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 0.3% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1%. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 1.4%.

** Computer and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-related stocks both were up roughly 1.0%, with Inspur Electronic Information Industry and WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) each rising as much as 10%. ** Meanwhile, consumer staples stocks erased gains from the previous session, down 1.3%.

** Shares in China's property developer Country Garden and property service arm Country Garden Services Holdings tumbled, down 5.8% and 15.5% respectively, extending losses from the previous week on debt concerns. ** Mainland property companies listed in Hong Kong slumped more than 5%.

** Tech shares listed in Hong Kong also slipped. Alibaba was down 1.1%, after the company said on Sunday it had decided not to participate in a proposed repurchase of shares by affiliate Ant Group, but would maintain its shareholding in the company. ** Measures announced by policymakers last week to boost consumption had a limited impact on the market, and all eyes are now on the July Politburo meeting that is likely to take place at the end of this week.

** "The attention on the probable meeting and statement tells you how desperate the market is for additional stimulus measures from Beijing," said Alvin Tan at RBC Capital Markets. ** "I am doubtful that we will see significant measures."

