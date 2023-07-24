Left Menu

Thieves leave Rs 500 after finding nothing to steal at ex-engineer's house in Delhi

"On the morning of July 21, he received a call from his neighbour informing him about a theft at his home. Upon receiving the information, he immediately rushed to his home, where he found the lock of the main gate broken. When he went inside, he learnt that thieves could not steal anything," police said.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

After finding nothing worth stealing, thieves reportedly left behind a Rs 500 note at a house in Sector 8 in New Delhi's Rohini, police said. The bizarre incident, which happened on the intervening night of July 20-21, came to the fore when the homeowner filed a complaint.

In his complaint, the 80-year-old retired engineer, M Ramakrishna said that on the evening of July 19, he along with his wife had gone to visit their son who lives in Gurugram. "On the morning of July 21, he received a call from his neighbour informing him about a theft at his home. Upon receiving the information, he immediately rushed to his home, where he found the lock of the main gate broken. When he went inside, he learnt that thieves could not steal anything," police said.

"He told police nothing was stolen but he found a Rs 500 note lying near the main gate," police said. He further told police that he did not keep any valuable articles inside his home. "Almirahs were intact," he said.

Based on his complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are searching to nab the thieves "Further investigations have begun," police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

