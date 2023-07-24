“What is need for all such hatred?” Irom Sharmila urges people of Manipur to refrain from ‘barbarism’; seeks PM Modi’s intervention in State

Days after a video of the incident in which two women were paraded naked in Manipur surfaced, civil rights activist Irom Sharmila Chanu has appealed to the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the strife-torn state "with a right approach". Chanu who hails from Manipur and now lives in Bengaluru had been on a hunger strike for 16 years against Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

"I want to appeal that we all are human beings. What is the need for all such hatred? As humans, we own nothing while living and can't take anything from this world when we die...We depend on each other as we are social animals so let us be humans first," the 51-year-old Chanu said. The activist who is often referred to as the 'Iron Lady' of Manipur said she was deeply perturbed by the video clip that showed the women being paraded in the nude and assaulted by a group of men in her state.

The purported video of the incident that took place in Kangpokpi district of the northeastern State on May 4 had surfaced on July 19 and sparked outrage from across the country. Political parties cutting across party lines have expressed their condemnation and the issue has led to uproarious scenes in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. Manipur Police have so far arrested six persons in connection with the incident.

"The very recent horrific viral video is already over two months old incident, I just want PM Narendra Modi to intervene with a right approach... as he is the responsible Prime Minister of a country with diverse, multi-diverse ethnic identity in all fields." The civil rights activist also appealed to the people of Manipur to renounce hatred and barbarism.

"We all are human beings. What such need of all such hatred, barbarism," she said. Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas.

The majority Meitei community, which occupy the Imphal valley and nearby areas, sought the ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land, so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas. Responding on the video PM Modi said, "I am filled with pain and the incident is shameful for any civil society."

"No accused will spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this," he said in the national capital ahead of beginning of Parliament Monsoon session. (ANI)

