Karnataka rains: Schools closed in 5 talukas of Chikkamagaluru district

District Collector Chikkamagaluru , Meena Nagaraj said," Holiday in schools announced by district authority in 5 talukas of Chikkamagaluru district (NR Pura, Mudigere, Sringeri, Chikmagalur, Koppa) in view of heavy rain in the region."

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 10:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
All schools in five talukas of Chikkamagaluru district will be closed on Monday amid the prediction of heavy rains in the region. District Collector Chikkamagaluru, Meena Nagaraj said," Holiday in schools announced by district authority in 5 talukas of Chikkamagaluru district (NR Pura, Mudigere, Sringeri, Chikmagalur, Koppa) in view of heavy rain in the region."

Earlier, heavy rains lashed parts of coastal Karnataka on Saturday. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert on Saturday evening for coastal Karnataka and predicted heavy rainfall in the region.

"Coastal Karnataka is likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on July 22 and 23," IMD said. The Met department has also issued a warning to the people living in the Coastal Karnataka region to avoid areas that are prone to waterlogging and asked them to stay away from vulnerable structures which might collapse due to incessant rains.

Meanwhile, all schools in Maharashtra's Raigad district will remain closed on Monday amid the prediction of heavy rains in the region. District Collector Raigad, Yogesh Mhase said," All schools to remain closed in the Raigad district today in view of the heavy rains in the region. IMD has issued Orange Alert for Raigad."

A landslide occurred in the Raigad district on July 19 which claimed the lives of 27 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

