Left Menu

PM Modi should speak on Manipur violence in Parliament: Raghav Chaddha

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on the Manipur violence in Parliament and it is the responsibility of Central government to maintain peace in the country

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 11:15 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 11:15 IST
PM Modi should speak on Manipur violence in Parliament: Raghav Chaddha
AAP MP Raghav Chaddha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on the Manipur violence in Parliament and it is the responsibility of Central government to maintain peace in the country. Chadha told ANI ahead of the sitting of Parliament on Monday that they will protest over their demand for a discussion on Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister.

"The country demands that the government and PM Modi should speak on the issue of Manipur. It is the responsibility of the Central government to restore peace in the country. Today we are going to protest against this issue in the Parliament. The Chairman should allow us to discuss on the Manipur issue," he said. MPs in both Houses of Parliament have given notices for adjournment motion on the Manipur violence.

Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, and Manish Tewari said that the other business of the Lok Sabha should be suspended and the House should have a discussion regarding "ongoing ethnic clashes". Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Aam Aadmi Party MPs Sanjay Singh, and Chaddha have given suspension of business notice over  Manipur situation.

The government has said it is ready for discussion on Manipur. The monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 and the first two days have been washed out over opposition demand over Manipur situation.  (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023