Rajasthan BJP leaders stage protest against state govt in Parliament over "rising crime" against women

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Rajasthan MP's along with other senior party leaders held a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue, in the premises of the Parliament amid the ongoing Monsoon Session. BJP Leaders were protesting against issues of "rising atrocities and crime against women" in the state. BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav, who was one among the protesting leaders has alleged that the Rajasthan government failed in protecting women in the state.

He said, "There are atrocities against women in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Manipur. The opposition can only see Manipur but Rajasthan and other states have been ignored. Rajasthan Govt has failed to protect women in the state". BJP Rajasthan State president and MP CP Joshi sought Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's resignation.

BJP MP CP Joshi states, "Our demand is that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot should resign for not being able to protect women in the state. The atrocities against women in the state have been increasing in the last few years" BJP leader and MP Rajyavardhan Rathore also shared his views and endorsed Modi's governmnet vision of women safety in the country.

He said, "Women's safety whether it is any state or across the globe is of paramount importance. PM Modi's govt has done a lot for women's safety starting from creating 11 crore toilets...He has also brought behavioural change in the country...There is a law that there will be a death penalty in case of rapes under 12 years and fast track courts have been set up which have been funded by the govt of India..." West Bengal State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar slammed Opposition parties for ignoring the women atrocities in West Bengal and raising just manipur incident.

She said, "The atrocities against women in West Bengal have been increasing but our opposition is only able to see Manipur and not Malda". Apart from these leaders, BJP MP Ravi Kishan also sought Ashok Gehlot's resignation from his Rajasthan CM post and said, "We demand the resignation of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. The atrocities on Dalits (women) need to be stopped. The atrocities have tremendously increased and so we are protesting here in front of the Gandhi Statue on the Parliament premises."

On July 21, Rajasthan BJP staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue against the horror killings in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, besides the continuous atrocities on women. (ANI)

