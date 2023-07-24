Left Menu

Ramkrishna Forgings acquires Multitech Auto, Mal Metalliks for Rs 205 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 11:49 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 11:48 IST
Ramkrishna Forgings acquires Multitech Auto, Mal Metalliks for Rs 205 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd on Monday said it has acquired Multitech Auto Private Ltd and its wholly-owned subsidiary Mal Metalliks Private Limited for Rs 205 crore.

Multitech Auto and Mal Metalliks manufacture various parts for automobiles like assembly top cover, shift cylinder, assembly gear, differential case, differential cover, various types of hubs among others.

Ramkrishna Forgings in a statement said that it has acquired Multitech Auto Private Ltd and its wholly-owned subsidiary Mal Metalliks for Rs 205 crore.

''This acquisition marks a significant step forward in the company's growth strategy, aimed at expanding its product line and fortifying its presence in the passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles segments,'' it said.

The company further said that it has also acquired Mal Auto Products Private Limited for Rs 7 crore.

By venturing into the production and supply of the entire differential assembly and trailer axle assembly consisting of Casting and Forgings, the company is well-positioned to become a major player in the market, the statement said.

The addition of these new product lines is expected to contribute significantly to the company's financial growth, with an estimated turnover of Rs 500-600 crore within the next two years.

''With the integration of these companies, we are poised to strengthen our presence and deliver an enriched value proposition to our esteemed customers. This expansion opens opportunities for our future growth and success,'' Lalit Khetan, Whole Time Director & CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023