Monsson session: "Why running away from discussions..." Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slams Oppn

As the third day of the Parliament Monsoon session began on Monday Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi urged the opposition parties to take part in structured and constructive discussions for the smooth functioning of the House. The Union Minister said that he does not understand the opposition parties' strategy, creating a ruckus in Parliament over the Manipur issue, when the Central government has agreed to a discussion on the same.

"We request the opposition to take part in structured and constructive discussions in the Parliament. Why are they running away from discussions? Nobody is able to understand their strategy," he said. Meanwhile, opposition parties' newly constructed alliance-- I.N.D.I.A-- staged a protest in Parliament premises today, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on Manipur in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Several MPs of the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance including JDU's Lalan Singh, AAP's Sanjay Singh, and Congress' Gaurav Gogoi were seen holding banners with "INDIA demands PM statement in both houses" written on them and also shouted slogans against the Prime Minister. Opposition MPs also raised placards, asking Prime Minister to break the silence on Manipur in Parliament.

The opposition parties' attack on the Centre intensified after a video of the incident in which two women were paraded naked in Manipur, surfaced days ago. In a counter to the opposition parties' attack, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises over atrocities against women in Rajasthan and West Bengal as well as other states.

Besides, opposition MPs also reached Lok Sabha with placards with 'INDIA for Manipur' and 'INDIA demand PM statement on Manipur' written on them. Meanwhile, he Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 12 noon.

On the other hand, the Central government since the beginning of the Monsoon session is asserting that they are ready for a discussion on Manipur inside Parliament. While addressing ahead of the beginning of the Parliament Monsoon session, PM Modi on July 20 had said that no accused (in connection with the viral video) will be spared.

"I am filled with pain and the incident is shameful for any civil society," PM Modi said, adding that no accused will be spared, and we will never forgive those who are behind this. During the protest, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge demanded PM Modi to break his silence inside the house and not outside said, "...If the leader of 140 crore people makes a statement outside the Parliament, then he should make a statement in the Parliament where people's representatives sit." (ANI)

