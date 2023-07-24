Left Menu

J-K: Fresh batch of pilgrims leaves from Srinagar for Amarnath Yatra

Officials said that more than 3 lakh pilgrims have visited the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir in the first 21 days of the annual Yatra that began on July 1.

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 12:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 12:27 IST
J-K: Fresh batch of pilgrims leaves from Srinagar for Amarnath Yatra
Freshbatch of pilgrims leaves from a base camp in Srinagar for Amarnath Yatra(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fresh batch of pilgrims left from Pantha Chowk base camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district for their onward pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine. Pilgrims who were going to pay obeisance at the cave raised 'Bam Bam Bhole' slogans.

The pilgrims will take twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal to reach the Amarnath cave shrine. Officials said that more than 3 lakh pilgrims have visited the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir in the first 21 days of the annual Yatra that began on July 1.

Two California, USA citizens, a Ukrainian woman, a group of 35 Nepali citizens and 30 citizens from Malaysia are among the pilgrims who paid obeisance at the Holy Cave of Amarnath. An offical statement earlier informed that since the influx of pilgrims is swelling with every passing day, the government made sure that transportation facilities be provided from Jammu to base camps in Kashmir.

Besides, other existing health infrastructure, every camp is manned by expert health teams who on a daily basis examine hundreds of yatries providing them with medicine and advice. The official said that the helipad service is also available to pilgrims who are willing to take this opportunity & facility.

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 1. The 62-day pilgrimage will culminate on August 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023