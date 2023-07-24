Left Menu

GMR Smart Electricity Distribution gets Rs 7,593-crore order for smart meter installations in UP

The scope of the project encompasses the design, supply, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of prepaid smart meters infrastructure covering consumer premises, as well as at the network level, including distribution transformers and feeders for a period of 10 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 12:28 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 12:28 IST

GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (GPUIL) on Monday said its arm GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Company has bagged a Rs 7,593-crore smart metering project in Uttar Pradesh.

The project has been secured under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) programme of the government of India.

''Subsidiary GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Pvt. Ltd has been awarded a prestigious order worth Rs 7,593 crore. The order, received under the DBFOOT (Design, Build, Finance, Own, Operate, and Transfer) model, entails 75.69 lakh prepaid smart meters across two discoms, Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (DVVNL) and Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PuVVNL), making it the largest combined package order of its kind,'' it said.

The project will span 22 districts covering prominent areas such as Varanasi, Prayag Raj, Agra, Mathura, and Aligarh, among others.

Srinivas Bommidala, Chairman – Energy, GMR Group, said: ''These wins underscore GMR's commitment to pivot into green and technology-based energy business with customer-centric growth strategy. With this mandate, GMR group makes its entry into the B2C business in the power sector at a substantial scale and will create value for GPUIL shareholders. We consider this as a good beginning for our Energy 2.0 strategy of new growth business areas in the power sector and have plans in the offing for further initiatives in this space.'' The scope of the project encompasses the design, supply, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of prepaid smart meters infrastructure covering consumer premises, as well as at the network level, including distribution transformers and feeders for a period of 10 years.

GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (GPUIL) is part of GMR Group. It holds expertise in the sectors of energy, urban infrastructure, and transportation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

