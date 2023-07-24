Left Menu

AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session of Parliament 

AAP member Sanjay Singh was suspended from Rajya Sabha on Monday for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament for "repatedly violating directions of the Chair."

AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Rajya Sabha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI):  AAP member Sanjay Singh was suspended from Rajya Sabha on Monday for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament for "repatedly violating directions of the Chair." The motion for Sanjay Singh's suspension was moved by Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal.

Chairman Jagadeep Dhankhar sought the approval of the House for the motion and said that Sanjay Singh was being suspended "for having repeatedly violated directive of the Chair". The AAP MP was suspended for the remaining duration of the Monsoon session during the Opposition's protest in the House over the Manipur issue.

Dhankhar had last week cautioned Sanjay Singh saying that he will be forced to name the AAP member after he repeatedly protested against the proposed bill to replace Centre's ordinance for control over services in Delhi. Dhankhar had cautioned the AAP member after repeatedly urging AAP members to take their seats.

AAP has been among opposition parties demanding statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the situation in Manipur and a detailed discussion on the issue The government had said it is prepared to discuss the situation in Manipur.

The Monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 and will continue till August 11. (ANI)

