Maharashtra govt's financial aid for house damage due to floods hiked to Rs 10k, Ajit Pawar tells Assembly

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 17:56 IST
Ajit Pawar (File Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The financial aid given to each family that suffers damage to its home due to floods has been increased to Rs 10,000 from the earlier amount of Rs 5,000, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday.

Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio in the Eknath Shinde government, made the announcement in the state Assembly.

''The Maharashtra government has doubled the financial assistance to be given to families whose houses get affected by flood water. As per norms, the amount per family was Rs 5,000,'' he said.

He said the state government will also provide special assistance to shop owners during such times irrespective of whether they are liable or not for such assistance under any government scheme.

The Maharashtra government approved disbursal of Rs 8,677 crore to farmers who lost their crops in the 2022 monsoon and Rs 513 crore to farmers affected by unseasonal rains in March and April this year, he informed the House.

The state government will also provide financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore to farmers who lost their crops from incessant showers this year, the deputy CM said.

The kin of those who drown in floods will be given Rs 4 lakh, Pawar said.

Revenue officials have been directed to relocate people living in vulnerable areas, carry out damage assessment surveys and make arrangements for supply of drinking water, food and medicines to those affected by heavy rains, he said in the Assembly.

