CoGTA to host BRICS Urbanisation Forum in Durban

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Thembi Nkadimeng, is gearing up to host the BRICS Urbanisation Forum in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The forum, which will take place from 26 to 27 July 2023, will be under the ‘Advancing urban resilience for sustainable cities and towns for future generations’ theme.

The BRICS Summit is preceded by several events and activities taking place in the host country.

“To this effect, the BRICS Urbanisation Forum will precede the BRICS Summit, which is scheduled for August 2023,” the statement read.

The Ministry said the BRICS Urbanisation Forum provides a platform for governments, organisations, experts and scholars from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to engage with some of the issues expected to arise at the BRICS Summit, and subsequently provide policy advice to the leaders.

“The BRICS Forum also intends to ensure that key issues of urbanisation are placed on the global agenda of the BRICS member countries.”

Areas of discussion will include building productive and sustainable urban economies and livelihood survival strategies in urban environments.

The platform will also share insights, exchange best practices, and foster collaboration on urban development challenges.

“South Africa will utilise this opportunity to also showcase the country's achievements in urbanisation, highlighting successful projects that have contributed to sustainable development and inclusive growth.”

According to the Ministry, the forum acknowledges the global trend of increasing urbanisation, with a significant influx of people migrating to cities worldwide.

“It further acknowledges that cities must transform into centres of innovation and creativity to overcome the challenges that arise from rapid urbanisation, rural-urban migration, climate change, and limited resources.”

The leaders, the statement said, also noted that an increasing number of cities chose to employ smart technologies and promote innovative practices as part of their endeavours to enhance resilience and liveability.

They also use such technologies in response to challenges such as congestion, rising crime rates, growing urban poverty, and the need for more efficient service delivery.

Nkadimeng said she was looking forward to hosting the forum.

“South Africa is honoured to welcome distinguished delegates from BRICS countries as well as other African countries for this vital gathering that will dissect some of the key urban development issues to understand how globally cities are becoming more resilient towards these challenges,” the Minister added.

Participants will also engage in panel discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions centred on various thematic areas such as the localisation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, digital transformation, sustainable human settlements, climate change, urban water resilience and urban resilience – governance perspective.

“The exchange of ideas and experiences will contribute to the development of effective policies, strategies, and interventions that can be adapted to each nation's unique circumstances.

“The eThekwini Metro has been chosen to host the forum and the metro to showcase its response to urban resilience, including its response to the devastating floods experienced in 2022 and various other urban resilience initiatives.”

The metro as a District Development Model (DDM) pilot site will also showcase the role of the DDM and the “One Plan” as comprehensive blueprints for integrated and sustainable development, bringing together all of government and society to collaborate and align efforts toward achieving common goals.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)