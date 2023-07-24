Left Menu

SJVN to develop 5 hydro projects in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 18:59 IST
SJVN to develop 5 hydro projects in Arunachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on Monday said it has been allocated five hydro electric projects having a total generation capacity of 5,097 MW in Arunachal Pradesh.

The five projects, allocated by tne Arunachal Pradesh government, are situated in tributaries of Dibang River. They are 3,097 MW Etalin, 680 MW Attunli, 500 MW Emini, 420 Amulin and 400 MW Mihumdon, SJVN said in a statement.

The development of the five projects will involve an investment of more than Rs 50,000 crore and will reduce carbon emission by around 1.1 million tonnes per year.

The government of Arunachal Pradesh has terminated pacts with various private power developers as they ''showed less interest'' in executing projects given to them, the statement said.

The projects, which have been withdrawn from private developers, are now being handed over to central public sector undertakings.

In addition to SJVN, projects have also been allocated to other central public sector understandings namely NEEPCO, NHPC and THDC.

SJVN has a portfolio of 55,527 MW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023