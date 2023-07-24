"Heavens will not fall if PM....discussion on Manipur": Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

In an appeal to the Prime Minister, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the "heavens will not fall" if he comes to the House and gives a statement on Manipur. "The heavens will not fall if the Prime Minister comes to the House for a discussion on Manipur, given the seriousness of the matter," Chowdhury said, speaking to ANI.

On the seriousness and global relevance of the Manipur issue, he said, "Discussion on this matter is taking place across the world, from Europe to the US to elsewhere. This is not a matter of the Home Ministry alone but that of the entire country. So, we are suggesting that the PM himself come and give a statement. This is a small humble demand." In addition to this, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil said, "We demand a discussion under Rule 267... PM should come (to the House) and give a statement, we will hold a discussion over that - this is what we demand."

Responding to BJP drawing a parallel between incidents of violence against women in Manipur and those in opposition-ruled states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh West Bengal, Congress leader Gohil said that it is like adding salt to the injuries of women in Manipur. "All I would like to say is that crime, wherever it happens, is wrong...But linking any incident to Manipur is an insult to Manipur and our country...There is a Congress government in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and in West Bengal, there is a government that you do not like - it is an insult to every person in these states if you link it to them. It is like adding salt to the injuries of women in Manipur, I strongly condemn this," he said.

The Rajya Sabha on Monday faced another washout for the third consecutive day and failed to transact significant business due to adjournment ahead of time as Opposition remained adamant in its demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must make a statement in the Parliament on the ethnic strife in Manipur, and over suspension of AAP leader Sanjay Singh. Meanwhile, speaking at the Lok Sabha Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he is ready for discussion on the Manipur issue and that it is important that the country gets to know the truth on this matter. (ANI)

