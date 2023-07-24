Maximum number of dalit atrocities happening wherever Congress is in power, says national president of BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Scheduled Caste Morcha's National President Lal Singh Arya on Monday took a jibe at the Congress party and said that the maximum number of dalit atrocities were reported from Congress-ruled states. Arya made the remark while talking to the media persons in the state capital Bhopal following the tweet of Congress National president Mallikarjun Kharge over Dalit-tribal crime figures in Madhya Pradesh.

Arya said, "Wherever the Congress government is in power, the maximum number of incidents (dalit atrocities) are happening there. I am on the side that such incidents should not happen. According to the report of National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), atrocities on Dalits, rape with Dalit women are happening maximum in Rajasthan." Scheduled caste certificates are also not being prepared in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. Besides, 3000 houses were burnt in West Bengal in Mamata Banerjee's government. Most of the incidents are happening wherever the Congress government is in power, Arya added.

Taking to twitter, Kharge on Monday morning wrote, "Within a month, the second condemnable and painful incident of Dalit-Tribal atrocities has happened in Madhya Pradesh, which is going to put humanity to shame. According to the NCRB Report (2021) in BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh, the rate of crimes against Dalit is the highest. The maximum number of crimes have been committed against tribal people, over seven crimes happened everyday." "Dalit, tribal and backward class citizens of Madhya Pradesh have been facing humiliation under BJP's misrule for decades. BJP's "Sabka Saath", confined only in advertisements, has become a showy slogan and PR Stunt. BJP is shattering Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar's dream of social justice every day. We demand that strictest action should be taken on this incident in Chhatarpur district," he wrote on twitter.

Notably, a shocking incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district where a person allegedly threw unhygienic stuff (stool) on a dalit labourer during the construction of a drain in the district. Chhatarpur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh said, "The victim lodged a complaint and told the police that he was familiar with the accused who used to live in the same village. The drain construction work was being done by the Panchayat and during this there was some joke going on among themselves. The matter escalated and turned into a dispute."

Victim further told the police that the accused pronounced casteist abuse to him, tried to pour unhygienic stuff on him and threatened him. As it was a serious matter, a case was registered under relevant sections into the matter and arrested the accused, ASP Singh added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)