"Demography of Jharkhand should not change...": Governor Radhakrishnan

Expressing concerns over the intrusion of foreigners in Jharkhand, Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Monday said that he has taken up the issue with Chief Minister Hemant Soren, adding that this "incursion is dangerous" as foreigners are marrying tribal women thereby "changing the demography" in the state. "This is very dangerous because the intrusion of foreigners will change the entire lifestyle of the tribal people. Especially when they are coming and marrying tribal women is alarming...we have to be very cautious about that," the Jharkhand Governor told ANI in an exclusive interview on the matter of intrusion of Bangladeshi people increasing in Jharkhand.

He further said that the issue has been taken with the CM as well as the Chief Secretary. "I have taken up this issue with the CM as well as the Chief Secretary. The tribal tradition should not get changed and the demography of Jharkhand should not change by foreigners' infiltration. We should be very careful about this...," Radhakrishnan said.

Meanwhile, when asked about the disharmony between the Raj Bhavan and the state government, Governor said that the Raj Bhavan and state government are working together for the development of the people "What is to be taken up by me I am always taking it to the Chief Minister and chief secretary. I am not ready to comment about the inner things. As long as possible we want the Raj Bhavan and state government to work together for the development of the people," he added.

Governor Radhakrishnan also spoke on the accusations by the rulling alliance that bills are being returned by Raj Bhavan because they are not liking the developmental work. "I have returned only one bill that is of the reservation. It is 77 per cent was being recommended, then I said you take the second opinion of the Attorney General that's why I have returned the bill. The other one we are having some reservation about the private universities. I have rejected one private University's approval. That's all other than that no bill has been returned by me," he added.

On his visits being termed as politically motivated and propogating BJP's agenda, he said, "I haven't seen such statements...see the Governor is a linking bridge between state and the centre unless. Governor visit the interior places to know what is the ground reality what suggestion will you make to the state and centre. So anybody can find fault in good work. But I am not worried as long as I am doing the good work." He also reacted over the issue of Manipur and said that no politics should be done out of this.

"We all know the history of Manipur there's always a big fight between the two sections of people. This has not happened all of sudden. That is the history of Manipur one single judgement has provoked the people and it is going alarming since. We should not make politics out of this. we all should work together so that Manipur return to the normalcy at the earliest," he added. He further mentioned that the state government and Raj Bhavan should work together to bring back the calm and peace in Manipur.

The violence in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 in protest against the proposed inclusion of people belonging to the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). (ANI)

