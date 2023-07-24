Left Menu

IAF fighter drops external stores of aircraft in Gorakhpur after malfunctioning; no loss of life reported

According to the IAF officials, the aircraft that was for a training mission experienced a technical malfunction which necessitated jettisoning of external stores.

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 19:26 IST
IAF fighter drops external stores of aircraft in Gorakhpur after malfunctioning; no loss of life reported
Visuals from spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Monday experienced a technical malfunction leading to jettisoning of external stores in Balushasan village in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. Two fuel tank-like-looking parts of IAF aircraft were found in a farm field in the village of Balushasan, Sant Kabir Nagar.

According to the IAF officials, the aircraft that was for a training mission experienced a technical malfunction which necessitated jettisoning of external stores. However, no loss of life has been reported in the process.

"A fighter aircraft was airborne for a training mission from Gorakhpur. The aircraft experienced a technical malfunction which necessitated jettisoning of external stores. There was no damage to life or property in the process," the IAF said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023