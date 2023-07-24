Reliance Industries shares fall 2 pc

Shares of Reliance Industries declined 2 per cent on Monday after the conglomerate reported an 11 per cent drop in its June quarter net profit.

The stock fell 2 per cent to close at Rs 2,488 apiece on the NSE.

On the BSE, it declined 1.92 per cent to finish at Rs 2,487.55 apiece.

In volume terms, more than 1.18 crore shares were traded on the NSE and 2.28 lakh shares were traded on the BSE.

On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex finished 299.48 points lower at 66,384.78 points while Nifty fell 72.65 points to end at 19,672.35 points.

Reliance Industries, on Friday, reported an 11 per cent drop in its June quarter net profit largely due to weak oil-to-chemical (O2C) vertical and higher interest and depreciation cost.

Its net profit was at Rs 16,011 crore in April-June period -- the first quarter of current 2023-24 fiscal year -- compared with Rs 17,955 crore.

The net profit was also lower quarter-on-quarter when compared with record Rs 19,299 crore earnings in the preceding three months ended on March 31.

