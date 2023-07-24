Left Menu

Uttarakhand: SP inspects stretch of National Highway on Rudraprayag-Chamoli border after it is closed due to rain

Due to heavy rains since last night, a 100-meter stretch of the national highway near Kameda under district Chamoli, a little further from the border of Rudraprayag district, has been completely closed here.

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 19:37 IST
Stretch of National Highway on Rudraprayag, Chamoli border closed; SP inspects area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After the National Highway area on the border of District Rudraprayag and Chamoli was completely closed due to heavy rains, the Superintendent of Police Rudraprayag Visakha inspected the damaged area on the border of the districts on Monday, an official statement said. Due to heavy rains since last night, a 100-meter stretch of the national highway near Kameda under district Chamoli, a little further from the border of Rudraprayag district, has been completely closed here.

Earlier, Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rescued all students who got stranded due to the heavy debris being swept into the Kasturba Inter College in Uttarkashi district, officials said on Saturday. Heavy rains caused water-logging in the residential school leading to the evacuation.

The SDRF was informed by the Uttarkashi Disaster Management, in the middle of the night on Thursday about students being trapped inside Kasturba Inter College due to falling debris near Gangnani. "Acting on the information, as per the instructions of Manikant Mishra, Commandant SDRF, the SDRF rescue team immediately reached the spot with rescue equipment," an official statement read.

About 150 students were trapped due to the debris and all of them were rescued by the SDRF rescue team in the night itself and taken to a safe place. Similarly, Badrinath National Highway near Chamoli district was also blocked in three places due to falling debris as incessant rainfall continued in the region.

As per officials, the incident left a large number of commuters stuck on both sides of the national highway for hours. "The roadway is blocked due to debris at Nandprayag, Belakuchi, and Pagalnala on the Badrinath National Highway," Chamoli police said in a tweet on Saturday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

