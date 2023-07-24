TVS Supply Chain Solutions bags deal from UK-based Centrica plc

Left Menu

24-07-2023
Integrated supply chain solutions provider TVS Supply Chain Solutions on Monday said it has secured an order from United Kingdom-based energy services company Centrica plc for an ''undisclosed sum''.

The deal, which is for a period of seven years, is to manage and transform the supply chain operations of Centrica plc.

Centrica, which also operates British Gas in the UK, after a rigorous evaluation process selected TVS SCS to manage its supply chain operations.

As per the deal, TVS Supply Chain Solutions would provide its global supply chain expertise and offer a suite of its in-built, state-of-the-art proprietary IT systems -- Msys -- and automate the supply chain in line with Centrica's business requirements as per the deal.

''The trust shown by Centrica to us through this deal, demonstrates our capabilities and expertise in the world of supply chain solutions. I am sure this partnership with Centrica will add value to their energy services and solutions business, British Gas, through our tech enabled supply chain solutions,'' TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Managing Director Ravi Viswanathan said in a company statement.

''We look forward to a fruitful and enduring collaboration that will not only benefit both the organisations but also make a positive and lasting impact on the communities we serve,'' he said.

The deal would allow Centrica to consolidate its logistics footprint through a new Centre of Excellence campus. TVS Supply Chain Solutions has presence in 45 locations in the UK with 3,000 employees.

