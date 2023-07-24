Kanpur Jail to launch radio station for prisoners on August 15

Left Menu

A radio station is set to start operating soon in Kanpur Prison with inmates doubling up as jockeys, according to a senior official.

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 19:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A radio station is set to start operating soon in Kanpur Prison with inmates doubling up as jockeys, according to a senior official. The radio station will be launched on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day.

Along with his self-composed poems and songs, the day-long activities in the jail will be broadcast through the news. Songs related to patriotism and devotion would also be aired.

According to the senior official, prisoners themselves will play the role of radio jockeys in this jail. He further said that the radio will be set up to change the living conditions of prisoners.

"For this, a team of convicted prisoners will be formed, whose language and tone both will be good. Preparations for the launch of Jail Radio are almost complete and this will be launched on Independence Day this year," a senior official added. Speakers and systems have been installed in every barracks through which prisoners will be able to get healthy entertainment through radio, every day in the morning and evening aiming to infuse positive energy among the prisoners.

It will work like an FM radio and its frequency will be within the entire jail premises. This initiative is about the flow of positive energy in the prisoners.

While talking to ANI, Jail Superintendent Dr BD Pandey said that the initiative aims to improve the mental condition of the prisoners. "This initiative will improve the mental condition of the prisoners. With the help of music through the radio, the prisoner-related information related to them will be given like Lok Adalat about the timetable of the jail administration and the necessary information related to the case. So that, they can flow positive energy in his life by reducing the effect of his crime committed knowingly or unknowingly on his mind and brain," Dr Pandey said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

