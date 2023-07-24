Rogue tusker tranquilised, shifted by forest officials in TN's Erode

A 40-year-old rogue elephant was tranquilised by forest officials attached to the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) here on Monday and was taken to Thengumarahada forest area. According to the forest personnel, for the past few months, a male elephant was found moving in Kadambur forest area under STR. It entered into fertile lands causing damage to standing crops in Senkadu and Bhoothikadu areas. The farmers lodged complaints with the forest department.

The officials after verifying the complaints, decided to tranquilise the rogue elephant. A team of forest personnel with veterinary doctor Sadhasivam today noticed the elephant moving in Osapalayam near Kadambur. The elephant was captured after tranquilising it and after an hour, the officials shifted the tusker to the Thengumarahada forest near Bhavani Sagar through a special truck and released it there.

