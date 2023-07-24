Local businessman abducted in MP’s Indore

A 30-year-old local businessman was abducted on his way home in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Sunday night, a police official said on Monday. The incident took place when the businessman was returning to his home and reached near his colony under Khajrana police station limits in the city. The businessman has been identified as Syed Irshad (30), a resident of Pakiza Colony, Khajrana locality in the city.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Vyas said, "Syed Irshad's wife, who lives in Pakiza Colony, lodged a complaint with Khajrana police station in the matter. She told the police that her husband was returning home in his car and when he reached near the house, some people in another car overtook and stopped him. They thrashed her husband on the citing of colliding with their car." She further told the police seeing the incident, the watchman of the colony ran to save him, but the accused beat up the watchman too and kidnapped Syed Irshad. The accused took Irshad in their car and one of the accused drove away Irshad's car too, Additional DCP Vyas said.

The officer added that the police registered a case of kidnapping into the matter and started searching for the accused with the help of CCTV cameras installed nearby places. (ANI)

