Telangana: IMD issues red alert for next three days

The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday issued a red alert for Telangana for next three days from on July 25-27 and predicted heavy rainfall in the state. "Under the influence of this, Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rain over most of the places during the next 4 to 5 days...," said Nagaratna, Director at the Metrological Centre, Hyderabad.

"At present, the weather situations indicate that there is an upper air cyclonic circulation over West Central Bay and its adjoining areas and this upper air circulation is likely to intensify wind towards low-pressure areas during the next 24 hours. This is extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level," she said. Meanwhile, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Khammam, Nalgonda are likely to have very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

She further said that Hyderabad and adjoining districts likely have very heavy rainfall. Thereafter the system is going to move north westwards and there will be a reduction in rainfall July 28 onwards. (ANI)

