Left Menu

TN CM inaugurates registration camp for women to avail Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme

As many as 35,923 camps are set to be held across the state for the registration exercise.In the 2023-24 Budget, the state government announced allocation of Rs 7,000 crore for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam Kalaignar Scheme for Womens Right an initiative to ensure a basic minimum income for eligible women heads of families.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-07-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 21:08 IST
TN CM inaugurates registration camp for women to avail Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated a camp here to facilitate registration of applications by women to avail the Rs 1,000 monthly basic income scheme, a flagship programme of the ruling DMK regime set to be launched in September. Launching the registration exercise, Stalin inspected the process of biometric registration and authorities said the first phase of special camp for Dharmapuri district would be held from July 24 to August 4, covering 2,21,484 family card holders.

The second phase of the camp would be conducted between August 5 and 16 for 2,47,111 ration card holders. As many as 35,923 camps are set to be held across the state for the registration exercise.

In the 2023-24 Budget, the state government announced allocation of Rs 7,000 crore for the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam' (Kalaignar Scheme for Women's Right) an initiative to ensure a basic minimum income for eligible women heads of families. The scheme is expected to benefit approximately one crore women.

As regards eligibility, the government has said that the yearly income of the family should be less than Rs 2.50 lakh per annum.

In case the applicants own wetland, it should be less than five acres and in case of dryland, it must be below ten acres. Annual domestic electricity consumption should be less than 3,600 units.

On July 7, Stalin, in a review meeting here advised officials to ensure that not a single eligible person is left out of the scheme's ambit. District collectors should ensure that marginalised sections of society such as those living on streets, tribals and sanitary workers are benefitted.

Even if prospective beneficiaries from marginalised sections do not have requisite documents like ration and Aadhar cards, facilitation should be extended to them to get such documents.

The government had announced that the scheme would be implemented from September 15, the birth anniversary of former chief minister and Dravidian icon C N Annadurai.

The other aspects in respect of eligibility is the stipulation that applicants should have completed 21 years of age and only one woman/woman-head from a family that has a ration card could apply to avail the Rs 1,000 monthly support.

In the ration card, if the name of a man was mentioned as family head, his wife would be regarded as woman head of the family. For some reason, if the name of the man's wife does not figure in the ration card, one of the other women, who are part of that family would be treated as woman head of family for the purpose of the scheme.

Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam, elected representatives and senior officials took part.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023