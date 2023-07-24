PM Modi to dedicate international exhibition-cum-convention centre built at cost of Rs 2,700 crore

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan on July 26, 2023, which has been developed at a cost of about Rs 2,700 crore, an official release said. The Prime Minister's vision of having world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the country led to the conceptualization of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) at Pragati Maidan.

According to the official statement, the project, which revamped the old and outdated facilities at Pragati Maidan, was developed as a National project at a cost of about Rs 2700 crore. With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the IECC complex has been developed as India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. Regarding the covered space available for events, the IECC Complex finds its place among the world's top exhibition and convention complexes.

The newly developed IECC complex at Pragati Maidan comprises multiple state-of-the-art facilities including Convention Centre, Exhibition halls, amphitheatres etc. The release said, "The Convention Centre is developed as the centrepiece of the Pragati Maidan complex. It is a grand architectural marvel, designed to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences, and other prestigious events. It is equipped with multiple meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums, an amphitheatre and a business centre, making it capable of hosting a wide range of events."

"Its majestic multi-purpose hall and plenary hall have a combined capacity of seven thousand people, which is larger than the seating capacity of the famous Sydney Opera House in Australia. Its magnificent Amphitheater is equipped with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals," it added. The architectural design of the Convention Centre building is inspired by Indian traditions and showcases India's confidence and conviction in its past while also embracing modern facilities and way of life.

The release also said that the shape of the building is derived from the Shankha (conch shell), and different walls and facades of the Convention Centre depict several elements of India's traditional art and culture including 'Surya Shakti' highlighting India's efforts in harnessing solar energy, 'Zero to ISRO', celebrating our achievements in space, Pancha Mahabhuta signifying the building blocks of universal foundation - Aakash (Sky), Vayu (Air), Agni (Fire), Jal (Water), Prithvi (Earth), among others. Also, various paintings and Tribal art forms from different regions of the country adorn the Convention Centre. Other facilities available in the Convention Centre include a 5G-enabled fully Wi-Fi-covered campus, 10G Intranet connectivity, an interpreter room equipped with cutting-edge technology to support 16 different languages, advanced AV systems with huge-sized video walls, building management system ensuring optimal functionality and energy efficiency, light management system with dimming and occupancy sensors, state-of-the-art DCN (Data Communication Network) system, integrated surveillance system and energy-efficient centralized air conditioning system, it added.

Further, the IECC complex features seven exhibition halls, each serving as a versatile space for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events. The exhibition halls are designed to accommodate a diverse range of industries and showcase products and services from around the world. These state-of-the-art structures are a testament to modern engineering and architectural prowess. The development of the area outside the IECC is also thoughtfully designed that complements the beauty of the main complex and is a testimony of the careful planning and development that has gone into this project. The sculptures, installations, and murals showcase the rich cultural heritage of India; Musical Fountains add an element of enchantment and spectacle; Water Bodies such as ponds, lakes, and artificial streams, enhance the tranquillity and aesthetics of the area.

The release noted that the convenience of visitors is a priority at the IECC, reflected in the provision of over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces. The ease of access through signal-free roads ensures that visitors can reach the venue without any hassle. Also, the overall design prioritizes the comfort and convenience of attendees, facilitating seamless movement within the IECC complex. "The development of the new IECC complex at Pragati Maidan will help in the promotion of India as a global business destination. It will also play a vital role in boosting trade and commerce, leading to economic growth and job creation. It will support the growth of small and medium enterprises by providing them with a platform to showcase their products and services on a national and international stage. It will also facilitate knowledge exchange and encourage the dissemination of best practices, technological advancements, and industry trends. IECC at Pragati Maidan epitomizes India's pursuit of economic and technological excellence in the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and is a step towards building a New India," it added. (ANI)

