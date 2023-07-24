Andhra Pradesh CM lays foundation stone for houses in CRDA Region, says "Amaravati will remain home for all"

Asserting that Amaravati will remain home for all heralding an era of social justice, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of 50,793 houses for poor in the CRDA region and for 45 social infrastructure projects in the Krishnayapalem layout. Addressing a public meeting here on Monday after laying the foundation stone and unveiling a pylon, the Chief Minister described the event as a victory over the evil forces that have created obstacles in the distribution of house site pattas by moving Supreme Court.

"The day will remain special and have a permanent chapter in the history of Andhra Pradesh as the poor have achieved social justice after a three-year-long legal battle," he said. Gone are the days of capitalists' domination over the weaker sections and the change, backed by the Government, will continue for good in the future too.

TDP president Chandrababu Naidu and his sponsored organisations filed 18 petitions in High Court and five petitions in the Supreme Court with the aid of foster son Pawan Kalyan and friendly media opposing the distribution of house site pattas, he said. "TDP and its friendly media wanted NRIs to settle in the Amaravati region by opposing the construction of houses for the poor", CM said adding they want the poor to remain poor forever.

"The most disgusting thing is they went to the apex court unabashedly claiming that the distribution of house site pattas in Amaravati would endanger the demographic balance. What is worse is that they took it as their heroism. We have never seen such moral degradation and dirty politics," he said. For the last three years, the Government has been fighting a war over the evil forces that were opposing all good things and reforms being done for the poor," CM Reddy said.

While the Government has spent over Rs 2,25,000 crores through DBT for welfare schemes in full transparency in the last four years, Chandrababu failed to do any good during his term. They have stooped to new lows of criticising even the volunteers who have been extending selfless service to the people and playing anchor roles in implementing welfare schemes, he said. The government is spending Rs 1829.57 crore on this project, out of which Rs 1371.41 crore will be incurred for the construction of houses and Rs 384.42 crore will be spent towards infrastructure facilities like roads, electricity and drinking water.

An amount of Rs 73.74 crore will be spent towards 45 social infrastructure projects including 11 Anganwadi centres, 11 schools, 11 digital libraries and 12 hospitals to cater to the educational and health needs of the residents of Jagananna Colonies. Once the construction is over, the worth of each house will go up to around Rs 12 lakh, he said, formally handing over the house-sanctioning papers to the beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister planted saplings as part of the Vanamahotsavam and inspected the model house. He has also interacted with the beneficiaries. Housing Minister J Ramesh, Mangalagiri MLA A Ramakrishna Reddy, Bapatla MP N Suresh and Guntur district Collector, M. Venugopala Reddy, also spoke on the occasion. (ANI)

