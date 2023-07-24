J-K: Fire breaks out on houseboat in Srinagar's Dal Lake
A massive fire broke out on a houseboat in Dal Lake in Srinagar on Monday evening.
A massive fire broke out on a houseboat in Dal Lake in Srinagar on Monday evening. The fire was later doused by the fire department.
Further details are awaited. Earlier, a major fire broke out in a factory in North West Delhi on Monday, officials said.
According to the fire department, the incident took place in a factory in Delhi's Libaspur area. (ANI)
