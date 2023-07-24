Left Menu

Indo-Swiss Innovation Platform to be launched to further India-Switzerland collaborations

Consul General of Switzerland Jonas Brunschwig said that the platform is expected to foster strategic and systemic growth of the collaboration between Switzerland and India.

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 21:44 IST
Indo-Swiss Innovation Platform to be launched to further India-Switzerland collaborations
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to further Indo-Swiss collaborations, the Swiss Network in India is developing an Indo-Swiss Innovation Platform which is likely to be launched soon, a press statement said. This was shared by Consul General of Switzerland Jonas Brunschwig on Monday during a discussion with Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil. Brunschwig said that the platform is expected to foster strategic and systemic growth of the collaboration between Switzerland and India.

Indo-Swiss Innovation Platform is spearheaded by Swissnex in India. This is a continuation of the Switzerland-India Science and Innovation Alliance which was formalised in September 2019 during former President Ramnath Kovind's visit to Switzerland, he explained. This includes setting a thematic focus on health, sustainability and digital transformation, he stated. Swissnex in India, the Swiss Business Hub India, and the Swiss Embassy in India will pilot a new way to bolster the innovation collaboration between Switzerland and India in key areas of relevance to the future of both countries, the Consul General added.

Commissioner of Industries Gunjan Krishna was also present at the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023