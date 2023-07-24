Indo-Swiss Innovation Platform to be launched to further India-Switzerland collaborations

In a bid to further Indo-Swiss collaborations, the Swiss Network in India is developing an Indo-Swiss Innovation Platform which is likely to be launched soon, a press statement said. This was shared by Consul General of Switzerland Jonas Brunschwig on Monday during a discussion with Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil. Brunschwig said that the platform is expected to foster strategic and systemic growth of the collaboration between Switzerland and India.

Indo-Swiss Innovation Platform is spearheaded by Swissnex in India. This is a continuation of the Switzerland-India Science and Innovation Alliance which was formalised in September 2019 during former President Ramnath Kovind's visit to Switzerland, he explained. This includes setting a thematic focus on health, sustainability and digital transformation, he stated. Swissnex in India, the Swiss Business Hub India, and the Swiss Embassy in India will pilot a new way to bolster the innovation collaboration between Switzerland and India in key areas of relevance to the future of both countries, the Consul General added.

Commissioner of Industries Gunjan Krishna was also present at the meeting. (ANI)

