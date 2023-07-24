Apple growers in Himachal suffering due to inadequate arrangements by Cong govt: BJP

The BJP on Monday accused the Congress of failing to make adequate arrangements for apple farmers so that they can get a good price for their produce despite making poll promises in this regard.

''Selling apple by weight (per kg) is in the interest of growers but the state government has neither made proper arrangements for weighing the produce nor provided standard cartons, causing hardship to orchardists,'' said state BJP spokesman Balbir Verma said.

Addressing a press conference, the MLA from Chopal claimed that the Congress had promised that the purchase price of apples would decide by the farmers.

''But nothing has happened and due to tussle between the 'Arthiyas' (commission agents) and the government, the growers are left in the lurch and forced to sell their produce elsewhere,'' he said.

Verma said that the shelf life of apples is short and the growers are reluctant to bring their produce to wholesale markets (mandis) as there is an acute shortage of space for weighing the produce.

He claimed the police and magistrates are threatening to cancel the licences of 'Arthiyas' if apples are not sold by weight.

He lashed out at Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, alleging he was making announcements without necessary preparations.

Verma demanded that only one agency should issue licenses to 'Arthiyas' after verification so that the growers are not cheated.

The Horticulture Minister had on Saturday made it clear that all fruits especially apples would be sold as per weight (kgs) and not as per boxes and 'Arthiyas' violating the norms would face strict action.

“Strict action would be taken against those not following the said norms and licenses of Arthiyas would be cancelled and they would be chucked out of the Mandis' (fruit markets) in case of violation”, he had said.

Earlier, apples were sold on a box basis but this year the new system of selling apples per kg with a cap of 24 kg was introduced by the state government after consultations with all stakeholders.

So far, about one lakh boxes of apples have been sold and the growers benefited.

A uniform carton (24 kgs) for sale would be introduced next year.

Apples account for a Rs 5,000 crore economy in Himachal Pradesh.

