UP: CM Yogi urges people to protect religious places, public, private properties

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday appealed to people to protect religious places as well as, public and private properties. Speaking in front of the Vyaspeeth at the conclusion of the weeklong (July 18 to 24) Shri Shiv Mahapuran Katha organized at Mansarovar Temple located in Andhiyari Bagh, in association with Gorakhnath Temple, CM Yogi said, "Ten to 12 years ago, the Mansarovar temple had become completely dilapidated. However, with the awakening of social consciousness, the devotees of Gorakhpur took up the task of its conservation and the temple was rejuvenated."

Before participating in the conclusion of Shri Shiv Mahapuran Katha, Yogi Adityanath performed Rudrabhishek at Mansarovar temple and wished for a prosperous life for all the citizens. After performing Rudrabhishek of Lord Mahadev, the Chief Minister worshipped all the deities and prayed for the welfare of the people. "Devotees from north to south and east to west have been receiving supernatural blessings from the twelve Jyotirlingas since time immemorial. Our saints have taught us to see Lord Shiva even in the pebbles. By worshipping Lord Shiva, we get inspiration to work for the welfare of others along with ourselves", CM Yogi said.

According to the Chief Minister, it is a good fortune to enjoy the story of Lord Shiva in the Shukla Paksha of the holy month of Shravan. In Greater India, from Kailash to Rameshwaram, from Vaidyanath Dham in the east to Somnath Dham in the west, the holy places of Lord Bholenath have been centres of the awakening of spiritual and cultural unity since ancient times, he remarked. The Chief Minister also described Kanwar Yatra during Sawan as an excellent example of cultural and social unity, which brings together youth, women and men of every section to perform Jalabhishek of Mahadev as an expression of divine devotion.

CM Yogi also expressed his gratitude to Kathavyas Saint Balakdas and all the hosts on the occasion. A large number of devotees including Mayor Manglesh Srivastava, MLA Vipin Singh, MLC Dharmendra Singh, Mahant Ravindra Das of Kalibari, Mahant Panchanan Puri of Chachairam Math, Metropolitan President of BJP Rajesh Gupta, Councilor Pawan Tripathi were present on this occasion. (ANI)

