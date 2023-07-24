To enforce decorum, discipline, we sometimes have to take recourse to unpalatable situations: VP Dhankar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that no country or system could flourish or blossom without discipline or decorum, emphasising that the moment discipline and decorum are compromised, institutions suffer. Addressing a group of Indian Forest Service probationers at Parliament House today, he said that "As Chairman of Rajya Sabha, I am working in a manner, using everything under my command to ensure the temple of democracy, in the largest democracy, has decorum and discipline." Calling for zero tolerance towards lack of decorum and discipline, he said that if you do that, it will bring change dramatically.

"To enforce decorum and discipline, sometimes we have to take recourse to unpalatable situations, but we must never hesitate because decorum and discipline are connected with our growth, reputation, and prosperity. The moment we take a lenient view, we do not serve well to society," Dhankhar said. Describing harmony between man and his environment as the nectar of life, VP asked the young officers to dedicate themselves towards "helping maintain the judicious balance between the need for development and conservation of Mother Nature."

Calling for sensitivity while dealing with forest-dwelling communities, he appealed to the probationers to create a Jan Andolan for awareness about nature conservation. In his address, the Vice President also emphasized the importance of learning and following Fundamental Duties. "It does not require investment or physical effort. It only requires intent. This intent can have a revolutionary impact," he said.

Sunil Kumar Gupta, Secretary to the Vice-President of India, Ranjit Punhani, Secretary, Rajya Sabha, Leena Nandan, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Vandana Kumar, Additional Secretary, Rajya Sabha, Bharat Jyoti, Director, Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy and other senior officers were also present at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)