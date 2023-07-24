Centre notifies appointment of chief Justices of Bombay and Andhra Pradesh HCs

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Centre Government on Monday notified the appointment of Chief Justices of Bombay and Andhra Pradesh High Courts. According to the Ministry of Law and Justice's notification, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, the President of India is pleased to appoint Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Judge of the Allahabad High Court, as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

The Government also cleared the name of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Judge of the Bombay High Court as Andhra Pradesh High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium comprising the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sanjiv Khanna recommended has recently his name. Justice Thakur was currently serving as a judge in the Bombay High Court. Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur is the brother of former Chief Justice of India Tirath Singh Thakur.

SC Collegium had also recommended Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Judge, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay. The Collegium said that these judges are fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as the Chief Justice of the different High Courts. Therefore, it resolves to recommend their appointment.

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad on 21 November 2011 and is now a senior puisne Judge in his parent High Court. He has been functioning there since his elevation and has acquired experience of more than 11 years of dispensing justice in the largest High Court in the country. On the appointment of Justice Upadhyaya, the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad which is the largest High Court with a total judge-strength of 160 would get adequate representation among the Chief Justices of High Courts, the collegium said. (ANI)

