Anti-Terrorist Squad arrests 17 illegal Myanmar migrants residing in UP 

"In the joint operation of ATS and Aligarh Police, seven men and 10 women residents of Myanmar who were illegally residing in Makdoom Nagar area of police station Kotwali Nagar have been arrested," Abhay Kumar Pandey, Circle officer said. 

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 23:20 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 23:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP ATS) on Monday arrested 17 people for illegally residing in Uttar Pradesh's Kotwali, officials said. "In the joint operation of ATS and Aligarh Police, seven men and 10 women residents of Myanmar who were illegally residing in Makdoom Nagar area of police station Kotwali Nagar have been arrested," Abhay Kumar Pandey, Circle officer said.

Meanwhile, Circle officer Pandey said that legal action is being taken against them by registering charges under the relevant sections of the Foreigners Act. "The police took the arrested people to District Malkhan Singh Hospital for medical examination," Abhay Kumar Pandey said.

During interrogation, arrested people said that we had come to Aligarh many years ago and were working here in meat factory and engaged in other work. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

