J-K: 4 booked under Public Safety Act for anti-social activities in Bandipora

Bandipora Police has booked four persons under Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act for their involvement in continuous anti-national and anti-social activities, the police official said on Monday. Following formal detention orders from the competent authority, the four accused persons have been booked under the PSA (Public Safety Act), the police official said. The four accused persons have been identified as Abdul Hameed Khan, Danish Ahmad Shah alias Harris, Assadullah Parray and Hilal Ahmad Ganie. The official further said that Abdul Hameed Khan, the resident of Watrina Bandipora, was previously engaged in stone pelting and is now involved in cheating and drug peddling-related cases.

"Danish Ahmad Shah, also known as Harris, a resident of Aloosa, Bandipora, an active associate of the proscribed militant outfit LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba)," the police official added. They further said that Assadullah Parray who is a resident of Syed Mohalla Hajin in Bandipora, is a member of APHC (All Parties Hurriyat Conference) and a militant associate with a significant criminal record involving 14 cases, posing a severe threat to public order and state security.

Hilal Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Khan Mohalla Watrina in Bandipora, is a repeated offender involved in numerous Cheque Bounce Cases and previously connected to two criminal cases, the police added. (ANI)

