Left Menu

Centre withdraws DNA Technology bill 2019, introduces three new bills

The government on Monday withdrew the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019 from Lok Sabha.

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 23:27 IST
Centre withdraws DNA Technology bill 2019, introduces three new bills
Parliament of India. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Monday withdrew the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019 from Lok Sabha. "Honourable Speaker Sir, with your kind permission, I rise to move/ leave to withdraw the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019," Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in the Lok Sabha amid sloganeering by the Opposition parties over Manipur.

The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha by the then Minister for Science and Technology, Harsh Vardhan, on July 8 in 2019 with the aim of establishing the identity of certain categories of persons including the victims, offenders, suspects, undertrials, missing persons and unknown deceased persons and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. The Bill was later referred to the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change for examination and report. The Report of the Committee was laid on the Table of Lok Sabha on February 3 in 2021.

The government, however, introduced the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Bill introduced by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeks to provide for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by nursing and midwifery professionals, assessment of institutions, maintenance of a national register and state registers and creation of a system to improve access, research and development and adoption of latest scientific advancement and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. The Minister also introduced The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha which is intended to regulate the profession of dentistry in the country. It also aims at providing quality and affordable dental education, also to make accessible high-quality oral healthcare.

The Union Social Justice Ministry on Monday introduced the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Castes in the State of Chhattisgarh by adding two synonyms for the Mahar community the State’s Scheduled Castes list. The Bill, introduced by Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, adds “Mahara” and “Mahra” as synonyms of the Mahar community, thereby expanding government schemes and benefits meant for SCs in the State to around 2 lakh more people. Chhattisgarh is set to see its next Assembly elections later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023