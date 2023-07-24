Left Menu

Telangana HC allows BJP to hold protest against "housing scheme irregularities" in Hyderabad

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 23:44 IST
BJP Spokesperson Rachana Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana High Court on Monday allowed BJP to stage a dharna in Hyderabad over a double-bedroom housing scheme on Tuesday after the police denied permission for the same. The high court of Telangana had the opportunity to look into the petition moved by the BJP requesting permission to hold a dharna at the designated earmarked Dharna Chowk. The BJP alleged the lackadaisical attitude of the state government in allotting double-bedroom houses.

Rachana Reddy, BJP spokesperson said that recently appointed BJP state president Kishan Reddy wanted to conduct a field inspection at Batasingaram where several double-bedroom houses are in the stage of construction. Kishan Reddy was detained, and several BJP leaders were under House arrest. To conduct a peaceful dharna against the Lackadiciacal attitude of the state government in allotting double-bedroom houses permission was sought much earlier on July 14. Again another application was given on July 20, however, no clarification was given.

Reddy said, "As we didn't receive any information from law enforcement authorities, the Commissioner of police or Asst commissioner of police, we moved an urgent lunch motion. During the hearing, they issued an unreasonable denial rejecting our request for permission based on several illogical grounds. Claiming lame excuses like traffic congestion, etc..," "The high court set aside the rejection even though it was given at the last moment stating that the same is without any application of mind and articles 19 1a & b cannot be overridden. Law enforcement can regulate but cannot reject any kind of dharna or procession," she added.

Reddy said that the high court was pleased to grant permission to conduct a dharna tomorrow at dharna chowk by the BJP for the alleged lackadaisical attitude of the state government in allotting 2 Bhk houses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

