Centre using someone else’s example to hide their weakness: Mallikarjun Kharge

While talking to ANI, the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition said that the Opposition has the right to question here in the Parliament.

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 23:49 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge trained guns at Bharatiya Janata Party after the BJP cited incidents of crime across the country to counter the Opposition's demand for a discussion on the Manipur violence issue in the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament. While talking to ANI, the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition said that the Opposition has the right to question here in the Parliament.

"Are you comparing any one state to Manipur (situation)? There is no law and order there. Has this been happening anywhere else? It is not right to take someone else's example to hide their weakness. You have the right to speak there (in the states concerned), you have your people there. We have the right to question here in the Parliament, so we are doing it," Mallikarjun Kharge said. Kharge further said that the Opposition wants the Manipur issue to be discussed in the Parliament but the government is "not ready" for the same.

"It is not the first time that anyone walked up to the Well to protest. Representatives always do that. There is Freedom of Speech in a democracy...But the intention of the government is to stifle the voices in one or the other way...We want discussion as per rule but they are not ready...The Manipur issue is a major one. It is not a small issue...This needs to be discussed and the PM should say what action is the government going to take. Why is he not doing so is beyond understanding?" he added. The situation in Manipur dominated the proceedings of the third day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on Thursday, with the Opposition demanding the Centre to discuss the issue.

The Congress and opposition leaders are demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon session. Earlier in the day, in Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Monday for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament for "repeatedly violating" the Chair's directives.

The Chairman first named Sanjay Singh for interrupting the proceedings of the House when it had taken up the Question Hour amid protests by the Opposition over its demand for a statement from Prime Minister on the Manipur violence and a detailed discussion on the issue. Lok Sabha also witnessed protests and sloganeering from opposition members over their demand for a discussion on the Manipur situation and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, Union Minister Amit Shah in the Lower House said that the governmnet is ready for the discussion over the situation in the northeastern state. "I urge all the respected members of the opposition that on a very sensitive issue, many members have demanded a discussion by the ruling party and the opposition, I am ready for the discussion. I do not know why the opposition does not want to allow discussion," Shah said. (ANI)

