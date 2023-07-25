Police say two people most likely dead after Canada Atlantic floods
RCMP spokesman Sergeant Rob Frizzell told a televised news conference that police had identified the body of a 52-year-old man, who was reported missing after his car became submerged. They also found human remains in a different place and were working on the assumption that this was another one of the people who had been swept away, but did not yet know for sure, he added.
- Country:
- Canada
Two of the four people missing after massive floods ripped through the Canadian Atlantic province of Nova Scotia over the weekend are most likely dead, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Monday. RCMP spokesman Sergeant Rob Frizzell told a televised news conference that police had identified the body of a 52-year-old man, who was reported missing after his car became submerged.
They also found human remains in a different place and were working on the assumption that this was another one of the people who had been swept away, but did not yet know for sure, he added. "It's a heartbreaking day for our province," premier Tim Houston told the news conference. The four went missing in the region of Halifax, the province's largest city.
The storm, which started on Friday, in some places dumped more than 25 cm (10 inches) in just 24 hours - as much as normally falls in three months. The floods washed away roads, swamped buildings and damaged bridges and a Canadian National Railway track used to access Halifax, Canada's fourth-largest port.
"Crews have already restored much of the damaged infrastructure, but some repairs will be delayed until the flood waters recede," company spokesman Scott Brown said via email. Some of the damage will take weeks to fix, the Halifax municipal authority said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergeant Rob Frizzell
- Halifax
- Scott Brown
- RCMP
- Tim Houston
- Canada
- Atlantic
- Nova Scotia
- Canadian
ALSO READ
Fast and furious: Sensational Sen seals Canada Open title beating All England champion Feng
US beats Canada 3-2 in shootout after 2-2 tie to reach CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal
Fast and furious: Sensational Sen seals Canada Open title, beats All England champion Feng
Sen hails Canada open win as one of 'greatest comebacks'
Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates Lakshya Sen on winning Canada Open