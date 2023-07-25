Left Menu

US Special Envoy on Climate Change Kerry to travel to New Delhi and Chennai

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-07-2023 05:56 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 05:56 IST
US Special Envoy on Climate Change Kerry to travel to New Delhi and Chennai
  • Country:
  • United States

US President's Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to New Delhi and Chennai from July 25 to 29, an official statement said on Monday.

The purpose of the presidential envoy's visit is to advance shared objectives on climate and clean energy, including mutual efforts to build a platform for investments in renewable energy and storage solutions, support the deployment of zero-emission buses, and diversify clean energy supply chains, the State Department said.

In New Delhi, Kerry will meet senior government officials.

In Chennai, he will attend the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers Meeting, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023