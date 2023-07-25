Karnataka deputy CM reviews rain situation around Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar on Monday visited the war toom of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to analyse the rain situation around Bengaluru. Notably, all schools in five talukas of Chikkamagaluru district stood closed on Monday amid the prediction of heavy rains in the region.

District Collector Chikkamagaluru, Meena Nagaraj said on Sunday, "Holiday in schools announced by district authority in 5 talukas of Chikkamagaluru district (NR Pura, Mudigere, Sringeri, Chikmagalur, Koppa) in view of heavy rain in the region." Earlier, heavy rains lashed parts of coastal Karnataka on Saturday.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert on Saturday evening for coastal Karnataka and predicted heavy rainfall in the region. The MeT department has also issued a warning to the people living in the Coastal Karnataka region to avoid areas that are prone to waterlogging and asked them to stay away from vulnerable structures which might collapse due to incessant rains.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, the Yamuna continued to be flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 meters. It was 206.04 metres at 9:00 pm on Monday, as per the Central Water Commission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)