BSF foils narco smuggling bid in Jammu, kills Pak smuggler

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel foiled a drug smuggling attempt and neutralised a suspected Pakistani smuggler in the Ramgarh area in the Samba sector of Jammu on Monday, the force said in a statement. "BSF Jammu Troops foiled a Narco smuggling bid and neutralised a Pakistani smuggler," the BSF said in an official release.

Further, according to the release, on the intervening night of July 24 and 25, alert BSF troopers neutralised a Pakistani smuggler while he was trying to smuggle narcotics through the Ramgarh border area in Samba Sector. During the initial search of the area, 4 packets of suspected narcotics (weighing approx 4 kgs) were found along with the body of the neutralised smuggler from across the border, the BSF stated further.

A further search of the area was in progress, they added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)