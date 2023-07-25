Left Menu

Gujarat: Around 10 kg charas recovered from beach area in Surat, probe underway

Around 10 kg charas, valued at Rs 4.79 crore in the international market, was recovered from the Suvali beach area here, police said. 

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 09:24 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 09:24 IST
Gujarat: Around 10 kg charas recovered from beach area in Surat, probe underway
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Around 10 kg charas, valued at Rs 4.79 crore in the international market, was recovered from the Suvali beach area here, police said. Commissioner of Police Ajay Tomar said, "The Special Operation Group recieved information about a suspicious article lying on the Suvali beach under the Hazira police station. The SOG and the crime branch launched a joint operation and recovered the article."

"Further, after Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) tests, we found out that it was 'charas'. It weighed 9.59 kgs, priced at Rs 4,79,50,000 in the international market", added the Police Commissioner. Further, CP Tomar added that an investigation is underway to find out how the charas reached the beach.

"An investigation is on to find out how the 'Charas' reached the beach. We have involved the central agencies and anti-terror squad", he added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023