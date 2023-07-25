Light to moderate rain predicted for Delhi today

Light to moderate rains were witnessed in parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, in the early hours of Tuesday. Amidst heavy rainfall in parts of the country, the India Meterological Department has issued alerts for Maharashtra, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Heavy rainfall during the monsoon season has caused flooding and significant property damage and lives in several parts of the country. The Met Department has said that Delhi can expect light to moderate rain on July 25.

"For Delhi, we don't have a significant rainfall warning but we can continue to expect high moisture and high temperature. Delhi also may get light to moderate rain. We don't have any warning for Delhi but some rain will start from the night of July 25th," said RK Jenamani, IMD Scientist. In Delhi, the Yamuna River remains in a state of overflow, with the current water level measured at 205.45 metres.

Further, the IMD stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall is continuing in the Saurashtra-Kutch region, Madhya Maharashtra, Goa, and coastal Karnataka. However, rainfall has reduced in Gujarat over the last 24 hours, which will improve the flood situation. The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Konkan Goa, including Mumbai, and coastal Karnataka. Extremely heavy rainfall is also predicted for Telangana on July 25 and July 26.

"The rainfall status observed is that heavy to very heavy rainfall is continuing over Saurashtra-Kutch region, Madhya Maharashtra and Goa also, and coastal Karnataka is having extremely heavy rainfall. But over Gujarat, it has reduced in the last 24 hours, so the flood situation will improve drastically. We have caved the heavy rainfall warning over Konkan Goa including Mumbai and also coastal Karnataka...we have predicted extremely heavy rainfall over Telangana also on 25 and 26," said RK Jenamani, IMD Scientist. (ANI)

