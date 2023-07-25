Left Menu

Telangana: 33-year-old man dies after ambulance rams into divider, catches fire in Rangareddy

A 33-year-old ambulance driver died after the vehicle rammed into a road divider, overturned and caught fire in Telangana's Rangareddy, the officials said on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 10:12 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 10:12 IST
Visual from spot of the incident. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 33-year-old ambulance driver died after the vehicle rammed into a road divider, overturned and caught fire in Telangana's Rangareddy, the officials said on Tuesday. According to the Station House Officer (SHO) Vanasthalipuram Jalandhar Reddy, the victim was identified as Mallesh (33).

He said that the incident took place while the ambulance was returning to the city after dropping a patient at Ibrahimpatnam. "The accident occurred while the Ambulance was returning to Hyderabad from Ibrahimpatnam.  The vehicle caught fire after it rammed into a road divider at B N Reddy Nagar junction under the Vanasthalipuram Police Station limits," said SHO Reddy.

The Official added that the fire erupted in the vehicle as the diesel tank got ruptured and fuel spilled on the road. He also said that the victim sustained injuries after the accident and was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

"The ambulance caught fire after the diesel tank ruptured and the fuel spilled on the road. The cops rushed to the spot after receiving the information and pulled out the driver, thereafter he was sent to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead," stated SHO Reddy. There was an explosion after the incident as an oxygen cylinder kept in the ambulance blasted due to the fire, added the SHO.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

