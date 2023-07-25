Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to inaugurate new Assam Legislative Assembly building on July 30

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is all set to inaugurate the new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly in the presence of state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on July 30. 

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 10:19 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 10:19 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is all set to inaugurate the new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly in the presence of state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on July 30. All existing and former Parliamentarians, members of the Assam Legislative Assembly, and other invitees will be present on the occasion.

Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly told ANI that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly on July 30. "The Lok Sabha Speaker, Chief Minister of Assam along with cabinet colleagues, and members of Assam Legislative Assembly will be present on the occasion. We are fully prepared for the programme,"  the Deputy Speaker said.

"The new building has new features. We are planning for e-Vidhan that is also very shortly will have in the new building. It will be a very modern assembly in Assam for the first time. Next assembly session will be held in the new building," Momin further said. He added that the construction of the new building was started long before during the Congress regime and it has been re-designed a little bit.

"After our government has come, we have intensified the works and on July 30 the new building will be inaugurated," Momin said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

