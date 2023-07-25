Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant's fourth and fifth blocks in shutdown mode
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-07-2023 10:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 10:35 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The fourth and fifth blocks of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant were put in a shutdown mode, the Moscow-installed administration of the plant said on Tuesday.
"In order to conduct a scheduled technical inspection of the equipment of power unit No. 5, the management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant decided to transfer it to the 'cold shutdown,' state," the administration said on its Telegram channel.
"And in order to provide steam for the station's own needs, the reactor plant of power unit No. 4 was transferred to the 'hot shutdown' state."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zaporizhzhia
- Moscow
- Telegram
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Four civilians killed, 11 wounded in Russia strikes on Zaporizhzhia town - Ukraine
Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of shelling civilians in Zaporizhzhia
Russia has still not granted IAEA access to Zaporizhzhia reactor roofs
Russia yet to grant access to Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor roofs - IAEA
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant makes shutdown transition for maintenance